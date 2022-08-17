Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Trading Up 0.7 %

Dover stock opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

