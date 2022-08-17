B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 14,917 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

