B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 2,550 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

