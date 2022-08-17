B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 52,320 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Holley were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Holley by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 629,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Holley by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $4,060,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Holley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Holley to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Holley Stock Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Holley stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Holley Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $759.99 million, a P/E ratio of 106.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holley Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.