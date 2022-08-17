B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $1.69 Million in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 22.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 618,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 15.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70,287 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clarus from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

