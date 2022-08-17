30,879 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,622 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TKR opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

