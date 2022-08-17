B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 763 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $344.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

