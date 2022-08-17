Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of LEV opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.15. The Lion Electric Company has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

