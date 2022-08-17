Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $134,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 387,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 227,929 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 206,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.59%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

