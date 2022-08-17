Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in KE by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in KE by 33.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,999,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

