B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 615.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

