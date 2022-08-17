16,712 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $436,880 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

