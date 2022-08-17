Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,263 Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 65.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TIM in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday.

TIM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

