Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FNF stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

