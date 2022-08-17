Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 77.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WW International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. WW International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.44 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

