2,987 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 320,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $89.82.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

