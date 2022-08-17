Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 980 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after buying an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Profile

Shares of SAP opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

