Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.45 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hologic by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

