Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

