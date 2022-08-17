8,014 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
