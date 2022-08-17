The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Clorox by 29.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Clorox by 54.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Clorox by 34.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

