Boston Partners Acquires 2,006 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.