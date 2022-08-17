LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

