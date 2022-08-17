Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 7,359 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

SE stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

