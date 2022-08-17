Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,510 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 220,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 66,071 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

