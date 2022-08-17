Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,333 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 838.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 365,425 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 303,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 290,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $20,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

