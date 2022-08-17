Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 113,370 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.83. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $160.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

