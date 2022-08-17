2,700 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

