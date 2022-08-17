Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE:BWA opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

