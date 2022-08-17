Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $239.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

