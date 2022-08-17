Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,476 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.