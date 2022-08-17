Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CALX stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Calix by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Calix by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

