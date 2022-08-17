iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $61.00. Approximately 31,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 613,272 shares.The stock last traded at $59.86 and had previously closed at $59.71.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IRBT. Northland Securities downgraded iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Get iRobot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRobot Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.