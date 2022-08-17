Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 29,325 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,325 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

