Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 7,948 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

