Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 30,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 162,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $327,600.00.

Stem Stock Down 4.8 %

Stem stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Stem by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stem by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

