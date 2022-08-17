Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 30,333 Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFGP. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Micro Focus International Price Performance

Micro Focus International stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.