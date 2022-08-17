Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $354.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.56. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $362.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,830 shares of company stock worth $181,610 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alto Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.