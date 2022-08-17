Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,639,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,954,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $768,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.
Stem Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
