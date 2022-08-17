Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,639,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,954,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $768,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

