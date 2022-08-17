Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Li-Cycle by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Li-Cycle by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $2,400,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Li-Cycle Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
