Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UUUU. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.4 %

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

