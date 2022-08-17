Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 18,231 Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $464.37 million, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $106,853.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,194.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock worth $554,354. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.