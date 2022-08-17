Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $190,000 Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Shares of ING stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

