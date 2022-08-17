Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
