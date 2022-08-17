Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,151.34 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,897.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,655,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.