Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,789 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after acquiring an additional 715,830 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

