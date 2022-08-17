VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 3,293 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.02 and a 200-day moving average of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.