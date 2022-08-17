Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $133,000 in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOL. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 45.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
