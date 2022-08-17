Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $101,000 Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Origin Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Origin Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials

In other Origin Materials news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Price Performance

About Origin Materials

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $994.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

