Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $166,000 Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Celestica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celestica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Celestica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Celestica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 91,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

